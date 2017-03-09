Silent Assassins in twin kill in 2nd Orient Watch Cup

JEDDAH: Silent Assassins followed their big win over BMG with a 99-81 victory over Jeddah All Stars to advance to the semifinals in the 2nd Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League at Rawdah court on Madinah Road here.

A week after taking down fancied BMG 108-90 in a strong match in the Non-Rated Strong Division, the Assassins shot down the All Stars with hotshot Rey Razon teaming with Recasa in their team’s fluent offense.

Razon finished the night on 16 points while Recasa top-scored with 19 points. Goliat on 17 points and Caladiao on 10 were the other double-figure scorer for the Assassins who also drew 6 points from Borra.

For the All Stars, Santos led the way with 22 points, Rey scored 19 points , Dela Cruz tallied 12 while Bariwan and Villanueva had 10 and 18 respectively.

In the game that commanded attention, the Assassins came at full strength, using a fast-paced game against a BMG side that already qualified for the final four along with Aljuf .

Topping the scoreboard for the Assassins was the streak-shooting Razon who scored 33 points including five from the three-point arc. Razon went on to grab Best Player of the game honors.

Torres and Caladiao supported Razon with 21 and 17 points respectively, while Sarabia and Goliata each added 6 points.

The shorthanded BMG team with only seven players that dressed for the game had veteran Nanding Unas matching Razon’s output of 33 points. Butch Maulana, a Maguindanao pride like Unas, added 19 points to go with the 15 by Manalang.

Also contributing to the BMG’s losing cause was Ali with 12 points.

The Filipino Salesmen and Merchandisers Association-organized tournament, which ends in a few weeks’ time, is exclusively sponsored by sponsor Orient Watch under the Al-Hussaini and Al-Yahya Investment Group.

