Duma, Mangunay win OFBC No Tap-9 King & Queen event

JEDDAH: Alexander Duma and Marlyn Mangunay were crowned champions in the Search for OFBC’s No Tap-9 King & Queen bowling tournament last Friday at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Duma and Mangunay were the only ones left standing at the end of the event with 28 starters, 20 in the men’s and 8 in the ladies divisions.

After the four-game series with handicap qualifying, the men’s field was cut by half to 10 and the ladies side had two players eliminated.

These qualifiers then proceeded to bowl a further two games to pick the four semifinalists in each division that will play in the stepladder and championship rounds.

The No. 1 semifinalist was Cesar Sacramed in the men’s division after he rolled a two-game series of 486. The second finalist on 481 was Duma 481 with Rico Bulalayao third on 448 and Ed Cordova fourth on 444.

Mangunay was the top qualifier from the distaff side on 468 followed by Vivan Sacramed 424, Sharmaine Patayan 412 and Susan Patayan 397.

In the first stepladder match, Cordova eliminated Bulalayao 219-215 as he converted a double he needed on the 10th frame following a turkey from the seventh frame.

Against Duma, however, Cordova could not get anything going with five consecutive open frames while Duma converted four straight strikes in the first four frames and won their match 213-152.

The win set Duma up for a championship battle with waiting finalist Sacramed.

Class A bowler Cesar, disadvantaged by 6 pins to Class B Duma, had a fast start, opening a 21-pin lead after seven frames only to fade in the stretch with splits on frames 8 and 10.

Duma was resolute to hit five strikes in a row from frame 8 to seal the championship match 199-183.

Sacramed settled for runner-up to Duma, while Cordova took third place and Bulalayao fourth position.

On the ladies side, the first stepladder match between mother and daughter, Susan and Sharmaine, both Class A with matching handicaps of 14, ended 213-198 to Sharmaine.

Sharmaine won one more match against the second seed Vivian 222-187 to earn a crack at the title against the waiting No. 1 finalist Mangunay.

While Sharmaine did well against Vivian with three strikes right off the bat, championship pressure told on the young female bowler.

Needing only a strikeout to win by 1 pin on the 10th frame, Sharmaine instead got an 8-split on her first attempt to the delight of Mangunay who won their match by 223-188.

Sharmaine finished runner-up to Mangunay, Vivian took third while Patayan came in fourth spot.

The two champions each received trophy and cash prize and the runners-up cash prize only.

The Overseas Filipino Bowling Club (OFBC) Commissioner Joel Nidoy thanked all the founders, officers and members for their support.

