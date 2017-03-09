Jeddah Blue Spikers beat Bader; Volleyball Stars go 2-0 in Kalayaan Cup volleyball

JEDDAH: Jeddah Blue Spikers brought down Bader International School Jackdaws 25-18, 25-13 in the first game for both teams even as defending men’s champion Jeddah United Hitters-UGAFCO and International Medical Center (IMC ) rolled to their second straight victories to share the early lead after the second week in the Kalayaan Cup Volleyball Cup 3rd Conference at Trio Ranch & Country Club.

JUH-UGAFCO followed its opening day 25-11, 25-14 win against Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital with another straight sets victory against PPB Jeddah Warriors 25-13, 25-19.

The JUH-PPB match was tighter than the score indicated with the defending champions relying on experience to score their second straight victory.

The first game to open the week’s proceedings featured tournament debutants Jeddah Blue Spikers and Jackdaws.

Combining strong serves and excellent offense, JBS took early leads in each set and never looked back.

There were three games in the women’s division with Volleyball Stars beating Bader Jackdaws 25-20, 20-25, 15-13 in the third match of the day.

The Stars’ game went according to plan, forcing rivals to commit mistakes with precision spiking.

KAMC Lady Spikers were tested in the second set before pulling off a 25-9, 25-17 win in the fourth game.

Returning to the court after an interval of one game, Volleyball Stars disposed of opening day winner IMC 20-25, 27-25, 15-13 for their second straight win and the early lead in the women’s division.

The Stars-IMC tussle was arguably the most interesting watched by an enthusiastic crowd that included the Volleyball Stars’ mascot.

After losing the first set, the Stars got their momentum in the next canto that allowed them to close out the match by winning the decider.

In the nightcap, IMC men’s team followed the lead of JUH, beating Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital 25-20, 25-21, 15-11.

JUH and IMC set the pace in the men’s division on 2-0 followed by Blue Spikers 1-0, Jackdaws 0-1, Fakeeh Fusion 0-2 and Jeddah Warriors 0-2.

Volleyball Stars are on top of the women’s division team standings on 2-0. KAMC sits alone in second place with a 1-0 win-loss record, while IMC and PPB are tied at 1-1. Fakeeh Fusion and Jackdaws are 0-1 and 0-2 respectively.

The week’s Best Player of the game winners were: Men’s division – Billy Baruga (Jeddah Blue Spikers), Abul Khair Racod (Jeddah United Hitters-UGAFCO) Kotiaba Soukrieh (IMC) ; Women’s division – Myra Defensor (Volleyball Stars), Sharon Estores, (KAMC Lady Spikers) and Aicon Pretal (Volleyball Stars).



The tournament is organized by Dreamstar Productions for Sports under the leadership of Al Moran Bacleon and supported by sponsors Fawri-MoneyGram, OSN, SMDC, Emirates Airlines, Giordano, Indomie and Pepsi.

The Kalayaan Volleyball Cup Committee would like to express appreciation to Trio Ranch & Country Club Manager Antonio Peruzzi for his support of the new tournament.

Event planner/tournament organizer Maki de Guzman heads the organizing committee. With de Guzman in the committee are finance office, Joey Villanueva; admin and technical teams Cherry Reyes, Wilson Porlaje, Rico Celestial, Gemma Bares, Andy Kong and Sammy Silvestre; Jerry P. Lagrimas (technical adviser), Edgar Zantua (logistics/operations officers), Harold Amper (tournament commissioner) and Alex Sales (adviser).

