Zayn Malik stars in Versace ad shot by girlfriend Gigi

LOS ANGELES: Zayn Malik is starring in an ad campaign photographed by his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction singer is in the spring summer campaign for Versace’s Versus line. The photoshoot took place at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Model Adwoa Aboah also appears in the campaign.

Malik said being photographed by Palestinian-Dutch model Hadid for the shoot made it “extra special.”

Malik’s representative said the campaign images will be used both on social media and in print.

LOS ANGELES: Zayn Malik is starring in an ad campaign photographed by his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction singer is in the spring summer campaign for Versace’s Versus line. The photoshoot took place at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Model Adwoa Aboah also appears in the campaign.

Malik said being photographed by Palestinian-Dutch model Hadid for the shoot made it “extra special.”

Malik’s representative said the campaign images will be used both on social media and in print.