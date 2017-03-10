Only certified Madinah service providers should be dealing with tourists: SCTH

  • Search form

Yusuf Mohammed |
MADINAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) issued warnings against dealing with individuals who market tourism services, entertainment centers, hotels and parks without a license issued by SCTH.
SCTH Madinah Director General Khalid bin Hussein Al-Shahrani said the commission will conduct inspections of centers, commercial complexes, resorts, hotels and parks to ensure that the system is under control.
The commission also organizes domestic and foreign visitor tours. It is also responsible for tourist accommodation bookings in and outside the Kingdom, and making sure that tourism market service providers are licensed.
“SCTH seeks, through the field trips, to control unlicensed practices that make citizens and residents victims of fraud and deception by offering them non-existent gifts, programs, tourist offers and others,” he said.
Al-Shahrani urged commercial and entertainment centers to deny access to unlicensed marketers of tourism services.
Al-Shahrani asked citizens and residents to cooperate with SCTH by reporting any unlicensed practices and tourism activities to the phone number 19 988.
“The SCTH asks all dealers in tourism services to disclose the licenses issued by the commission,” he said.
