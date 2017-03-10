Saudi Shoura Council panel seeks greater private-sector contribution to GDP

RIYADH: A Shoura Council panel has called on the Ministry of Economy and Planning to remove all obstacles that may impede the contribution of the private sector to gross domestic product (GDP).

The call came in the form of recommendations made Wednesday by the Committee of Economy and Energy, based on the annual report of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, at the 21st ordinary session of the Shoura Council.

The committee asked the ministry to formulate a plan to attract and build national personnel to work and replace foreigners at the ministry.

The committee also urged the ministry to give priority to local research and consultancy centers in preparing its strategic plans and studies.

One committee member said the report did not contain information on efforts to diversify income sources.

Another said the development plans being prepared by the ministry did not expect the occurrence of crises in university admissions or housing.

Another member stressed the importance of obtaining information on the privatization of sectors that have a direct impact on citizens.

The Shoura Council also deliberated on a report presented by the Financial Committee based on the annual report of the Authority of Zakat and Income.

The committee called on the authority to develop its regulations and speed up the updating of eligible persons registered on its lists.

Commenting on the report, one committee member asked for the introduction of incentives for its employees, such as training and qualifications.

Another member proposed granting financial rewards for those who report cases of commercial cover-up.

The Shoura Council approved a draft of the Saudi commercial marine system. The approval came following deliberations of council members on a report presented by the Committee of Transport, Telecom and IT on the project.

The project aims to unify regulations for sea transport and application of its terms on all Saudi and foreign ships docking at Saudi ports and territorial waters.

The Shoura Council also discussed a report by the Committee of Social Affairs, Family and Youth on a labor agreement on recruitment of workers between Saudi Arabia and India.

Commenting on the agreement, some members stressed the importance of vocational qualification of workers recruited to work in the Kingdom.