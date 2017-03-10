Saudi envoy: Kingdom guarantees rights of people with disabilities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia takes care of persons with disabilities, following the principles and provisions of Shariah, which enjoins protecting these people, as manifested in the many legislative and non-legislative measures, said Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil, Saudi ambassador-designate to the EU in Geneva and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN.

The envoy made his remarks last Friday in the speech he delivered on behalf of his country during the annual session of the Human Rights Council, which focused on persons with disabilities.

Al-Wasil said, “The Kingdom’s regulations ban any discrimination against persons with disabilities” whose rights are guaranteed by the state, including their right to health care and rehabilitation services.

He said the Kingdom also encourages institutions and individuals to contribute to charitable works to aid people with disabilities, consistent with international standards. He added: “The Kingdom’s accession to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol made it part of the country’s regulations.”

Al-Wasil highlighted the Saudi government’s efforts to help persons with disabilities achieve independence and to integrate them in society.

“The government is also keen to offer them the opportunity to participate in the political life, either through appointments or through fair election,” Al-Wasil said.