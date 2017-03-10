  • Search form

  UAE's foreign minister stars in children's show 'Sesame Street'

UAE’s foreign minister stars in children’s show ‘Sesame Street’

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted about his cameo on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: The UAE’s foreign minister took on a starring role in the popular TV show for children “Sesame Street” this week.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted about his cameo on Thursday, saying “my participation in the show was to urge children to read more.”
He shared a clip in which he can be seen reading a book to group of young children, alongside Sesame Street’s signature puppets.

