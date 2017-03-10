Architect reveals plan to protect Paris’ Eiffel Tower from attacks

DUBAI: New pictures have revealed what the wall around Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower will look like as France moves to protect the landmark from Daesh-style attacks.

Architect Dietmar Feichtinger designed a three-meter-high bulletproof wall which will circle the entire base of the tower, with enforced glass paneling and metal fencing.

Feichtinger told France 24: “It’s very important to keep transparency and to keep the site open as part of the project.

“I have designed the grille to incorporate the design of the Eiffel Tower. It’s more an installation in a garden that prevents people from climbing over or reaching through.”

He added: “Everything we do is reversible. It’s not a definite project… We designed details that give the most transparency, and we’re quite sensitive to keeping the spirit of the site. But it’s important that it’s reversible in case you don’t want it tomorrow, you can just take it away.”

The project is slated to cost $20 million and is set to begin in autumn.

The plans come after France has faced deadly attacks at the hands of Daesh supporters in recent years.