Fans watch ice melt to reveal Game of Thrones release date

In this image released by HBO, Kit Harington appears in a scene from "Game of Thrones." (HBO via AP)

DUBAI: Game of Thrones will be back in action on July 16 it was announced Thursday as fans watched an online video of a block of ice melting to reveal the release date.
HBO said that the series will return for its seventh season and released a trailer that quickly took social media by storm.

The season will be the next-to-last for the fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin’s novels. It will include seven episodes instead of the usual 10 and is debuting later than seasons past. They had usually begun in spring.
Returning cast members include Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke, the Associated Press reported.
The delayed debut date for Game of Thrones means it will miss the deadline for the 2017 Emmy Awards, a contest it routinely dominates. Last year, the drama series scored a dozen Emmys.
(With the Associated Press)

