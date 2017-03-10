  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Swiss parliament’s upper house rejects bill to ban burqas

World

Swiss parliament’s upper house rejects bill to ban burqas

Associated Press |
Walter Wobmann displays a leaflet reading “Yes to the ban on veiling” at a meeting of the Swiss People’s Party SVP in Dornach, Switzerland. (AP)

GENEVA: Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has rejected an initiative championed by a right-wing populist party to ban burqas, the face- and body-covering garment worn by some Muslim women.
The Council of State voted 26-9 with four abstentions Thursday against the measure that narrowly passed the lower house in November. The Italian-speaking Ticino region enacted a ban on burqas last year.
A lawmaker for the populist Swiss People’s Party, which pushed for the measure, is already working to compile signatures to bring the issue up for a national referendum.
Proponents say face covering should not be allowed for security reasons, and insist wearing the burqa harms women’s rights.
Opponents say the measure could fan a cultural clash, and that the burqa is rarely seen in Switzerland, if occasionally among some tourists.

Related Articles

GENEVA: Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has rejected an initiative championed by a right-wing populist party to ban burqas, the face- and body-covering garment worn by some Muslim women.
The Council of State voted 26-9 with four abstentions Thursday against the measure that narrowly passed the lower house in November. The Italian-speaking Ticino region enacted a ban on burqas last year.
A lawmaker for the populist Swiss People’s Party, which pushed for the measure, is already working to compile signatures to bring the issue up for a national referendum.
Proponents say face covering should not be allowed for security reasons, and insist wearing the burqa harms women’s rights.
Opponents say the measure could fan a cultural clash, and that the burqa is rarely seen in Switzerland, if occasionally among some tourists.

Tags: Swiss Islam burqa Switzerland

Comments

MORE FROM World

Swiss parliament’s upper house rejects bill to ban burqas

GENEVA: Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has rejected an initiative championed by a right...

Architect reveals plan to protect Paris’ Eiffel Tower from attacks

DUBAI: New pictures have revealed what the wall around Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower will look like...

Swiss parliament’s upper house rejects bill to ban burqas
Architect reveals plan to protect Paris’ Eiffel Tower from attacks
Refugees can now apply for asylum with the help of a Facebook chat bot
Trump administration wants ‘Iran out of Syria’ but no clear strategy yet
German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
CIA leak shows lack of progress in combating ‘insider threats’
Latest News
Swiss parliament’s upper house rejects bill to ban burqas
UN documents serious human rights violations in southeast Turkey
Fans watch ice melt to reveal Game of Thrones release date
Obama’s half-brother tweets image of ‘Kenyan birth certificate’
Turkish military says 71 Kurdish militants killed in Syria in last week
Short, white men more likely to go bald: study
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News