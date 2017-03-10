  • Search form

  Pope sends 100,000 euros to poor of Aleppo

World

Pope sends 100,000 euros to poor of Aleppo

Reuters
Pope Francis. (AP)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has sent 100,000 euros ($106,090) to the poor in the ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, a Vatican spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.
The Vatican administration, known as the Curia, contributed to the donation, which will be made through the papal charity office and the Franciscan order working in the Holy Land.
Aleppo was Syria’s most populous city before war broke out six years ago, but swathes of it have been destroyed and thousands displaced in the conflict gripping the country.
Government forces, which seized the city from rebels in December after months of intense fighting, have captured its main water supply station from Islamic State, a monitor group said this week.

