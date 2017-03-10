Putin fires 10 top law enforcement officials

  • Search form

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has dismissed 10 senior law enforcement officers, the latest move in a personnel reshuffle launched by the Russian leader.
Putin's decree released by the government fires top officials from the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service. Among those dismissed are regional police chiefs for three Russian provinces: Samara, Vologda and Nizhny Novgorod.
No reason was given for the firings, but Putin in his speech Thursday at the Interior Ministry pointed to a series of arrests of senior Interior Ministry officials last year.
In recent months, Putin also has reshuffled provincial governors — the action widely seen as part of preparations for March 2018 presidential election.
Putin hasn't yet said whether he will seek another six-year term, but he's widely expected to run.

