MoH inks deal with Australian hospital to treat accident patients, provide training

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has signed a cooperation agreement between King Saud Medical City (KSMC) and Australia’s Alfred Hospital in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to provide medical and technical training and education by Alfred Hospital to help establish a first-class center specializing in accidents in the Kingdom.

The joint cooperation will include training of medical personnel in receiving accident victims and methods of resuscitation. The facility will also provide fellowships, training programs and a master’s degree program.

Most of the accident cases in Riyadh are sent to the KSMC for medical treatment.

A ministry official said in addition to the cooperation agreement, Alfred Hospital will provide a master’s program in accidents and injuries managed by Monash University of Australia.

Alfred Hospital is one of the world’s leading universities in the field of treating accidents and providing critical care.

The KSMC was established in 1956, and was previously known as King Saud Hospital.

