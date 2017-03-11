Mobile-phone users to get clarification on Islamic issues

RIYADH: A new scheme is to be launched by the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas to help mobile-phone users get clarification on Islamic issues from competent scholars.

The announcement came on Thursday from the director of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas, Abdullah Al-Ajlan, at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2017.

He said queries will be answered within 48 hours, and a panel of six scholars has been appointed to deal with queries.

