Mobile-phone users to get clarification on Islamic issues

RIYADH: A new scheme is to be launched by the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas to help mobile-phone users get clarification on Islamic issues from competent scholars.
The announcement came on Thursday from the director of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas, Abdullah Al-Ajlan, at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2017.
He said queries will be answered within 48 hours, and a panel of six scholars has been appointed to deal with queries.
