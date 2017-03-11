  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Mobile-phone users to get clarification on Islamic issues

Mohammed Rasooldeen |
Courtesy photo.
RIYADH: A new scheme is to be launched by the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas to help mobile-phone users get clarification on Islamic issues from competent scholars.
The announcement came on Thursday from the director of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas, Abdullah Al-Ajlan, at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2017.
He said queries will be answered within 48 hours, and a panel of six scholars has been appointed to deal with queries.
RIYADH: A new scheme is to be launched by the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas to help mobile-phone users get clarification on Islamic issues from competent scholars.
The announcement came on Thursday from the director of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Issuing Fatwas, Abdullah Al-Ajlan, at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2017.
He said queries will be answered within 48 hours, and a panel of six scholars has been appointed to deal with queries.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation

RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed met with Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali...

Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal

RIYADH: A Shoura Council member said the council is expected to adopt a proposal to extend the Umra...

Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Maldives dismisses claims Kingdom buying atoll
Man compensated SR250,000 for 11 months of unlawful incarceration
Mobile-phone users to get clarification on Islamic issues
Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif
Latest News
Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Maldives dismisses claims Kingdom buying atoll
Man compensated SR250,000 for 11 months of unlawful incarceration
Mobile-phone users to get clarification on Islamic issues
Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News