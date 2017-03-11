  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 11 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation

RASHID HASSAN |
Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed discusses issues of mutual interest with Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis in Riyadh. (AN photo)
RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed met with Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis, discussing issues of mutual interest in the fields of labor and social development, and exchanging ideas to enhance bilateral cooperation.
“This was the first meeting of the ambassador with the new labor minister. The ambassador sought the help of the minister for early ratification of the agreement on general-category workers, which was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year,” Anil Nautiyal, first secretary (community welfare) at the Indian Embassy, who accompanied Javed at the meeting, told Arab News on Friday.
The agreement involves labor cooperation for recruiting general-category workers, Nautiyal said, adding that the Saudi side is working on it.
The ambassador also requested the help of the labor minister in the quick settlement of legal dues and benefits of laid-off workers from Saudi Oger, the Saad Group and the Saudi Binladen Group, who have been repatriated.
Javed also asked the minister to grant exits for housemaids who want to return home for various reasons.
Al-Ghafis gave assurances of cooperation in all these matters, Nautiyal said.
RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed met with Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis, discussing issues of mutual interest in the fields of labor and social development, and exchanging ideas to enhance bilateral cooperation.
“This was the first meeting of the ambassador with the new labor minister. The ambassador sought the help of the minister for early ratification of the agreement on general-category workers, which was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year,” Anil Nautiyal, first secretary (community welfare) at the Indian Embassy, who accompanied Javed at the meeting, told Arab News on Friday.
The agreement involves labor cooperation for recruiting general-category workers, Nautiyal said, adding that the Saudi side is working on it.
The ambassador also requested the help of the labor minister in the quick settlement of legal dues and benefits of laid-off workers from Saudi Oger, the Saad Group and the Saudi Binladen Group, who have been repatriated.
Javed also asked the minister to grant exits for housemaids who want to return home for various reasons.
Al-Ghafis gave assurances of cooperation in all these matters, Nautiyal said.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Friday inaugurated projects worth more than SR291...

Human rights commission calls for support for women refugees

JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights (IPCHR) and the Organization of...

Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m
Human rights commission calls for support for women refugees
Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Maldives dismisses claims Kingdom buying atoll
Man compensated SR250,000 for 11 months of unlawful incarceration
Latest News
Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m
Human rights commission calls for support for women refugees
Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Maldives dismisses claims Kingdom buying atoll
Man compensated SR250,000 for 11 months of unlawful incarceration
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News