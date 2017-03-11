Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation

RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed met with Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis, discussing issues of mutual interest in the fields of labor and social development, and exchanging ideas to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“This was the first meeting of the ambassador with the new labor minister. The ambassador sought the help of the minister for early ratification of the agreement on general-category workers, which was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year,” Anil Nautiyal, first secretary (community welfare) at the Indian Embassy, who accompanied Javed at the meeting, told Arab News on Friday.

The agreement involves labor cooperation for recruiting general-category workers, Nautiyal said, adding that the Saudi side is working on it.

The ambassador also requested the help of the labor minister in the quick settlement of legal dues and benefits of laid-off workers from Saudi Oger, the Saad Group and the Saudi Binladen Group, who have been repatriated.

Javed also asked the minister to grant exits for housemaids who want to return home for various reasons.

Al-Ghafis gave assurances of cooperation in all these matters, Nautiyal said.

