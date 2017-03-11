Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Friday inaugurated projects worth more than SR291 million ($77.6 million), and inspected other projects worth more than SR328 million, during his visit to Ramah Governorate.

The projects, both those inaugurated and under implementation, include health, municipal, educational, housing, social, electricity, water and road projects.

The governor met with chiefs of courts, judges, sheikhs, heads of centers and citizens of the governorate, listening to their needs and demands.

He also met with members of the local and municipal councils, and discussed with them the business schedule put in place in this regard.

He listened to briefings cited by the councils on their visions, aspirations and solutions to their problems. The required recommendations were taken for operational steps.

Other participants included general directors of government bodies, including universities, municipalities, education, health, housing, labor, social development, electricity, water, roads, environment, agriculture, and the Industrial Zones Authority.

Prince Faisal said such meetings are very important and useful, adding that Ramah constitutes a tributary for tourism with its natural parks.

He said the King Abdul Aziz Camel Competition Festival, which will be launched next month, will increase tourism and economic mobility.

He attended a ceremony held by Ramah residents in his honor, where they expressed happiness at his visit.

Prince Faisal said the governorate and its people played a key role in the founding phase of the Kingdom, and are doing so in the current construction and development phase. He praised the role of the Chamber of Commerce in offering many services to protect and develop the area.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman, his crown prince and deputy crown prince.

