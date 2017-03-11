‘Game of Thrones’ announces winter is coming — in summer

LOS ANGELES: “Game of Thrones” returns for its season seven premiere on July 16, HBO announced in an elaborate marketing stunt which elated and bemused fans of the hit fantasy show.

In a gimmick described by the New York Times as “memorably misguided,” the US cable network revealed all in a Facebook Live video showing a block of ice which viewers had to melt by commenting “Fire” to reveal the date.

The process was supposed to take a touch under 15 minutes — already a long time to be concentrating on a block of slowly melting ice — but the video malfunctioned several times, drawing out the process to more than an hour.

The debacle sparked snarky posts on Twitter, where #GoTS7 remained one of the top trending hashtags worldwide for hours after the announcement.

“Whoever is in charge of the @GameofThrones S7 premiere date reveal is getting a visit from Septa Unella,” tweeted one frustrated fan, invoking the brutal nun of the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

“Next year, @HBO, a press release will do,” said fan account @BeautyBrienne.

Earlier, “Game of Thrones” fans criticized a violent scene involving fantasy character Sansa Stark. Reacting to the criticizm, Sophie Turner, who played the character, said she was shocked. In an exclusive blog for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the 21-year-old British actress said the outraged viewers had missed the point.

“I was angry that there is such a taboo surrounding rape and that depicting it on screen was seen as vulgar,” she wrote.

“Sexual violence happens every day all around the world and yet for that to be represented on television ... was considered disgusting instead of important.”