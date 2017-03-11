  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 14 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Second plane bought under sanctions deal arrives in Iran

Reuters |
In this Jan. 12, 2017 photo, IranAir's new Airbus plane is being pulled while escorted by the airliner's staff after landing at Mehrabad airport, in Tehran. A second plane, an Airbus A330, arrived in the same airport on Saturday. (AP file photo)
DUBAI: An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the second of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.
The long-haul aircraft, carrying IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh and other officials, landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The A330 was handed over in Toulouse, France on Friday and joins a smaller A321 delivered to Iran earlier this year.
Iran has ordered 100 airliners from European planemaker Airbus and 80 from Boeing and is in talks to finalize a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from ATR, jointly owned by Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo Finmeccanica. The country has not directly purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, the one exception being the sale of an Airbus to replace one shot down by the US Navy in 1988.
The A330 is expected to be used initially on European routes and on flights to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.
Uncertainty remains over the timing of the rest of the orders as banks shy away from deals with Iran, fearing a “snapback” of international sanctions or US fines if they are deemed to be breaking US sanctions that remain in force.
DUBAI: An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the second of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.
The long-haul aircraft, carrying IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh and other officials, landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The A330 was handed over in Toulouse, France on Friday and joins a smaller A321 delivered to Iran earlier this year.
Iran has ordered 100 airliners from European planemaker Airbus and 80 from Boeing and is in talks to finalize a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from ATR, jointly owned by Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo Finmeccanica. The country has not directly purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, the one exception being the sale of an Airbus to replace one shot down by the US Navy in 1988.
The A330 is expected to be used initially on European routes and on flights to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.
Uncertainty remains over the timing of the rest of the orders as banks shy away from deals with Iran, fearing a “snapback” of international sanctions or US fines if they are deemed to be breaking US sanctions that remain in force.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Twin bombings kill 44 in Damascus' Old City

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Twin bombs killed 44 people in the Old City of Damascus on Saturday, a...

Netherlands cancels landing permission for Turkish minister

ISTANBUL: The Dutch government has withdrawn landing permission for the Turkish foreign minister’s...

Twin bombings kill 44 in Damascus' Old City
Netherlands cancels landing permission for Turkish minister
Daesh frees Mosul prisoners as grip on last major city slips
Second plane bought under sanctions deal arrives in Iran
Pharaoh statues found in muddy pit by Egyptian-German team
Tehran successfully tests ballistic missile
Latest News
Aleppo car lover aims to revive his ‘wounded’ classics
Injury-time penalty gives Juventus victory
Twin bombings kill 44 in Damascus' Old City
Trade war will only bring “pain“: China
Netherlands cancels landing permission for Turkish minister
Germany shuts down shopping mall over attack threat
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News