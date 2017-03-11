  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained again at airport

World

Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained again at airport

ERRIN HAINES WHACK | AP |
In this June 10, 2016 photo, Muhammad Ali Jr. and Laila Ali arrive at the funeral home for his father Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky. Muhammad Ali's son and ex-wife declared a "showdown" over religious freedom against President Donald Trump a month after they were detained by immigration officials in a Florida airport. (Michael Clevenger/Courier-Journal via AP)

WASHINGTON: Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month, a lawyer for the late heavyweight champion’s son said Friday.
Ali and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. They traveled to Washington on Wednesday without incident to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.
But attorney Chris Mancini said that when Ali attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight home to Florida on Friday he was detained for 20 minutes. Mancini said Ali spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone and showed his driver’s license and passport before he was allowed to board.
“None of this was happening Wednesday,” Mancini said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon as he was traveling with the Alis. “Going to Washington obviously opened up a can of worms at DHS.”
A spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration acknowledged the agency confirmed Ali’s identity before he boarded his plane.
Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said Ali also was patted down because his jewelry set off a checkpoint scanner alarm.
Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was on the same flight, tweeted a photo with Ali after he was allowed to board and wrote: “On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN ... Religiously profiling son of ‘The Greatest’ will not make us safe.”
The mother and son, both born in the United States, have said in interviews that they believe they have been stopped because they are Muslim with Arabic names. Earlier this week, they announced a campaign for religious freedom in the spirit of the boxing icon, supported by ex-boxing greats Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran and others. They say they are opposed to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which they feel unfairly targets Muslims.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month, a lawyer for the late heavyweight champion’s son said Friday.
Ali and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. They traveled to Washington on Wednesday without incident to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.
But attorney Chris Mancini said that when Ali attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight home to Florida on Friday he was detained for 20 minutes. Mancini said Ali spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone and showed his driver’s license and passport before he was allowed to board.
“None of this was happening Wednesday,” Mancini said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon as he was traveling with the Alis. “Going to Washington obviously opened up a can of worms at DHS.”
A spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration acknowledged the agency confirmed Ali’s identity before he boarded his plane.
Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said Ali also was patted down because his jewelry set off a checkpoint scanner alarm.
Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was on the same flight, tweeted a photo with Ali after he was allowed to board and wrote: “On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN ... Religiously profiling son of ‘The Greatest’ will not make us safe.”
The mother and son, both born in the United States, have said in interviews that they believe they have been stopped because they are Muslim with Arabic names. Earlier this week, they announced a campaign for religious freedom in the spirit of the boxing icon, supported by ex-boxing greats Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran and others. They say they are opposed to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which they feel unfairly targets Muslims.

Tags: Muhammad Ali Trump travel ban Homeland Security Muslims

Comments

MORE FROM World

Erdogan’s ‘Nazi’ comments are ‘crazy, out of line’: Dutch PM

NETHERLANDS: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday denounced remarks by Turkish President...

Philippine drugs war gets complex as Duterte creates new super-agency

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order creating a joint...

Erdogan’s ‘Nazi’ comments are ‘crazy, out of line’: Dutch PM
Philippine drugs war gets complex as Duterte creates new super-agency
Pakistan PM seeks help from clerics in war against militants
World faces worst humanitarian crisis since WWII: UN
Trade war will only bring “pain“: China
Germany shuts down shopping mall over attack threat
Latest News
Arab Israelis protest mosque loudspeaker bills
Pope is considering Egypt trip: Vatican
Slick City cruises into FA Cup semifinals
Iraq paramilitaries say mass grave of hundreds found
Pliskova squeaks past Puig at Indian Wells
Erdogan’s ‘Nazi’ comments are ‘crazy, out of line’: Dutch PM
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News