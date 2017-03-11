Lothers stun Young Star to enter last four

JEDDAH: Lothers Cricket Club knocked out favorite and former champion Young Star by 34 runs in a thrilling encounter to enter the semifinals of the Jotun Cup Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament, organized by the Tellichery Cricket Forum.

Lothers was put into bat by their rivals put on board 154 for three in their stipulated 10 overs. Opener Mohammed Rizvi scored a sparkling 64 runs well supported by skipper Abdul Wahid (30) and Waqas Ali (24). Qaisar Abbas bagged two wickets and Wahid Ali one.

In reply, Saudi National player Ibrar-Ul-Haq struck twice in his first over, even after conceding 18 runs. Young Star could not recover from the deadly blows and lost wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 120 for nine. Saleem Rafeeq top-scored with 31 and Amir Siddiq hit 22.

Man of the Match: Ibrar-Ul-Haq (four wickets).

In the second quarterfinal, Kanoo Logistics beat Warriors by six wickets.

Warriors opted to bat first and scored 97 for nine. Opener Shafqat belted 37 and captain Farhaj (20 not out). Safayer took four wickets. Kanoo openers started well and scored 58 runs in the first 4.3 overs. Farsat blasted 31 and Safayer 24. Rukshan was unbeaten on 23. Mehmoud claimed two wickets.

Man of the Match: Safayer (all-round performance)



Al-Max Cricket Club beat Pepsi Alliance by eight runs in another low-scoring thriller. Al-Max chose to bat first and were all out for 86 runs. Ahmed Quraishi hit a fighting 27 and Zaheer got 10. Israr claimed four wickets and Mazhar Abbasi two.

In reply, Al-Max bowlers bowled a tight length and line and Pepsi kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, Pepsi fell by eight runs. Mazhar Abbasi scored 12 and Abdul Raheem 11. Quraishi and Mohammed Safran took 2 wickets each.

Man of the Match: Ahmed Quaraishi (all-round performance)

In the last match, Jotun Penguins beat Hyderabad Royals by six wickets to complete the semifinal lineup.

Hyderabad Royals batted first and were bowled out for 82 runs. Mazz Khatib hit 22 and Mannan-Ul-Haq 11. Waqas and Aftab bowled brilliantly for Jotun and took two wickets each.

In reply, Afthab Ahmed took charge by smashing a glorious 48 runs off 15 balls, including five huge sixes and finished the match in 6.3 overs. Azam Khan took one wicket.

Man of the Match: Aftab Ahmed

