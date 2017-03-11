  • Search form

  Pakistan PM seeks help from clerics in war against militants

Associated Press
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister is seeking help from the country’s clerics to fight extremism.
Nawaz Sharif, in a speech at a seminary on Saturday, called on religious scholars to help him dismantle a “narrative” characterized by militants killing thousands of people over the last decade in hopes of overthrowing the government and enforcing Taliban-style laws in Pakistan.
Sharif says Pakistan is close to success in the battle against terrorism and asked clerics to join him in rejecting militancy.
Sharif’s appeal comes a day after a bill was introduced in Pakistan’s parliament that would legalize trials of suspected militants before military courts. Along with such trials, Pakistan has carried out operations against militants but violence has continued.

