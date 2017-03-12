  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi youth falls to death in Taif well

ARAB NEWS |
A Civil Defense man is taking out the body of a youth who fell to death in a well in Taif on Friday. (Al-Hayat newspaper)
TAIF: A young Saudi fell into a well and killed instantly, as he was trying to go down inside to hunt birds along with his brother, Al-Hayat Daily reported on Saturday.
The victim’s brother informed the Civil Defense, which sent a team to extract the body from the well.
Col. Nasser Al-Sharif, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Taif, said that the department swung into acton after receiving information that a 17-year-old had fallen into a well in Al-Jaboub area, south of Taif.
The well is around 20 meters high and five meters in diameter.
“The young man had gone to hunt birds with one of his brothers inside the well,” Al-Sharif said.
The youth fell because he did not use a ladder, he added.
The Civil Defense Department in Taif warned people against descending into wells or other water bodies, which it said could be dangerous.
TAIF: A young Saudi fell into a well and killed instantly, as he was trying to go down inside to hunt birds along with his brother, Al-Hayat Daily reported on Saturday.
The victim’s brother informed the Civil Defense, which sent a team to extract the body from the well.
Col. Nasser Al-Sharif, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Taif, said that the department swung into acton after receiving information that a 17-year-old had fallen into a well in Al-Jaboub area, south of Taif.
The well is around 20 meters high and five meters in diameter.
“The young man had gone to hunt birds with one of his brothers inside the well,” Al-Sharif said.
The youth fell because he did not use a ladder, he added.
The Civil Defense Department in Taif warned people against descending into wells or other water bodies, which it said could be dangerous.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Riyadh book fair reflects citizens’ cultural awareness, say experts

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair (RIBF) reflects the cultural awareness of Saudi...

Saudi Trade Ministry closes 75 social media accounts for promoting fake goods

RIYADH: The Ministry of Trade and Investment closed more than 75 accounts on social media,...

Riyadh book fair reflects citizens’ cultural awareness, say experts
Saudi Trade Ministry closes 75 social media accounts for promoting fake goods
King Salman starts Japan leg of Asian tour today
Saudi Arabia and Japan: An enduring relationship
Prince Khaled adopts 7 awards in Makkah Cultural Forum
Saudi Arabia joins Bonn-based platform on biodiversity, ecosystem services
Latest News
Now-fired Preet Bharara boasts of ‘absolute independence’
Riyadh book fair reflects citizens’ cultural awareness, say experts
Saudi Trade Ministry closes 75 social media accounts for promoting fake goods
China says trade war will only bring ‘pain’
Google’s car company escalates battle with Uber
‘Cyber attacks pose challenge to emerging markets’
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News