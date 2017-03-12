Saudi youth falls to death in Taif well

TAIF: A young Saudi fell into a well and killed instantly, as he was trying to go down inside to hunt birds along with his brother, Al-Hayat Daily reported on Saturday.

The victim’s brother informed the Civil Defense, which sent a team to extract the body from the well.

Col. Nasser Al-Sharif, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Taif, said that the department swung into acton after receiving information that a 17-year-old had fallen into a well in Al-Jaboub area, south of Taif.

The well is around 20 meters high and five meters in diameter.

“The young man had gone to hunt birds with one of his brothers inside the well,” Al-Sharif said.

The youth fell because he did not use a ladder, he added.

The Civil Defense Department in Taif warned people against descending into wells or other water bodies, which it said could be dangerous.

