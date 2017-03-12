Prince Khaled adopts 7 awards in Makkah Cultural Forum

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has adopted seven awards in three branches for the Makkah Cultural Forum to compete with their creative initiatives held under the slogan “How to be a Role Model.”

The three branches are the institutional creative initiatives, the individual creative initiatives and the personality of the year. The awards will be awarded at the forum’s first edition in Shabaan.

The announcement comes at a time when the Forum’s general secretary started to receive nominations under the forum’s slogan under two mechanisms. The first is under the umbrella of governmental agencies or the foundations related to the participant. The second umbrella is directed by the individual themselves through the general secretariat for developing the youth sector at the governorate “Tharwa.”

Saad bin Mohammed Mareq, adviser of the Makkah governor, said the forum’s secretariat aims to support the initiatives and programs to develop and make them sustainable. It is suggested to encourage parties to prepare for their ideas and focus on improving the quality and positive impact of such initiatives.

He added that the forum has limited each private or public party to one nomination only per branch.

He said the forum has placed a number of standards for evaluating each award: The initiative’s impact on humans and locations; finding new ways for creative implementation; the sustainability of such initiatives; unique, and inspiration and its ability to create an impact on different areas.

He also said the personality of the year award will be chosen based on two standards: Its relevance to the year’s slogan and its efforts in the formula goals.

The forum is following up on the implementation of 235 initiatives implemented by 61 private and public parties in 17 areas in Makkah.