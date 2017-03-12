  • Search form

Business & Economy

'Cyber attacks pose challenge to emerging markets'

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Gerard Gallagher

RIYADH: The newly appointed EY advisory leader for Africa, India and the Middle East (AIM), Gerard Gallagher, has said that cyber threats are one of the top challenges facing businesses in the emerging markets.
“EY is in the process of establishing a cybersecurity operations center in MENA to help (its) clients against online threats,” Gallagher said in an interview with Arab News.
He said that EY AIM advisory services would cater to a diverse number of industries in the public and private sectors.
“These clients will benefit from access to over 7,000 consultants and 280 partners in EY member firms based in 50 countries,” Gallagher said.
He said that the new borderless services would help EY clients benefit from streamlined, cross-border sector-specific advice, facilitating greater growth and efficiency across these three markets, which have a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $5 trillion.
“Our objective is to help our clients solve their problems with an understanding of how to deliver in the context of these regions. We expect these three markets — Africa, India and the Middle East — to become increasingly important in terms of their global clout,” he said.
Gallagher said that these regions are focused on supporting economic diversification, job creation, regional integration and improving their global positioning.
He said EY helped conceptualize and launch the first digital bank in Africa and is helping an integrated power and utility provider in MENA to develop and implement a digital grid strategy. 

