Trump tried to call prosecutor before firing

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump reached out through a secretary to Manhattan’s top prosecutor two days before he was fired by the Justice Department, but the two men never spoke.

Attorney Preet Bharara reported the call to the Justice Department and it was agreed he shouldn’t speak directly to Trump. That’s the latest twist in the unusual dynamic between Trump and the high-profile prosecutor who’s made public corruption a favorite quest.

The interaction was described Saturday by a person told about the conversations who requested anonymity because of the talks’ private nature. The White House referred comment requests to the Justice Department.

Bharara was fired Saturday after refusing to quit. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday asked for over 40 prosecutors who served under former President Barack Obama to step down.

Meanwhile, Michigan Rep. John Conyers, the House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, said he wants a summary of probes linked to Trump in light of the dismissal of dozens of federal prosecutors. Conyers said in a release that Saturday’s firing of Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) is a particular problem.

He says Bharara could be reviewing a range of potential improper activity involving Trump Tower and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Conyers noted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who sought the resignations Friday, has been at the center of his own scandal. Sessions’ confirmation hearing testimony has been criticized as inaccurate.

Conyers says he wants the Justice Department to reveal to the judiciary committee all probes touching on the Trump administration, transition, campaign and organization.