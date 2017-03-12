Richard Gere slams Israeli settlements as 'absurd provocation'

  • Search form

American actor Richard Gere speaks during a press conference at the Israeli premiere of the "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" movie, in Jerusalem, on March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
A general view taken on March 9, 2017, shows the Israel settlement of Migdal Oz, north of the West Bank Town of Hebron. (AFP / HAZEM BADER)
JERUSALEM: Richard Gere has lashed out at Israel over its settlements in territory that Palestinians want for a state.
The “Pretty Woman” star came to Jerusalem for the local premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars.
A story in Sunday’s Haaretz newspaper quoted the actor as saying “settlements are such an absurd provocation ... and they are certainly not part of the program of someone who wants a genuine peace process.”
The international community mostly views settlements as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war. Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.

