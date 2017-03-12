Denmark calls on Turkish PM to delay planned visit

STOCKHOLM: Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke on Sunday called on his Turkish counterpart Binali Yilirim to delay a planned March visit because of "tensions" between Ankara and the Netherlands.
"Such a visit could not take place in light of the current attacks by Turkey against the Netherlands. Therefore I proposed to my Turkish colleague to postpone our meeting," Lokke said in a statement.
