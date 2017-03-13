Saudi envoy: King’s visit to Japan has paramount importance, significance

TOKYO: King Salman’s visit to Japan is of vital importance and significance because he is highly respected and appreciated by the Japanese, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan, Ahmed bin Younes Al-Barrak said.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency, Al-Barrak said the king demonstrates resolve for his decisions in both the domestic and foreign policies.

Al-Barrak said the visit of king to Japan is “a big event in the process of the Saudi-Japanese friendship relations between the two countries that translate and reflect the extent and strength of these relationships. The visit is particularly important, being the king’s first visit to Japan since assuming the reins of power in the Kingdom.”

He said that Japan contributes to greater stability and peace in the world, including the Middle East, and participates in the efforts of the international community to shoulder its responsibility toward various issues.

He pointed out that there is political coordination and consistency in positions with the Kingdom in many regional and international issues, including the Arab peace initiative, the prohibition of nuclear weapons, the importance of achieving security and stability and supporting legitimacy in Yemen, achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people, and the fight against terrorism.

The ambassador said that during the visit several agreements will be signed in the trade, investment, scientific, cultural and health fields to enhance cooperation and open new opportunities.

Japan and Saudi Arabia have developed a good relationship over more than 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955.

Al-Barrak said economic and trade data confirmed the volume of trade exchange between the two exceeds $50 billion. The Kingdom is one of the top 10 trading partners of Japan. Japan also is the third largest trading partner Saudi Arabia.

Al-Barrak has also said that Japan is one of the destinations for Saudi students who want to continue their educational process. There are currently 400 Saudi students, mostly studying in different scientific disciplines in Japan.

He said the visit by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy crown prince, second deputy prime minister and defense minister, to Japan last year “has laid a solid platform for the form and nature of the joint strategic framework between the two countries through ambitious and promising visions and ideas.”

The successive summit meetings between the leaderships of the two countries have significantly contributed to promote the exchange at the national level for both countries.

He said that Japan is seeking to develop ideas to support the economic, investment and business partnerships in line with the Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030, including the transfer of technology and investment in the industrial sector and technological industries.