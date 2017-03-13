Saudi Civil Affairs inaugurates services for deaf

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin NaIf said the Saudi government is eager to harness all human and material potential to better serve citizens, residents and visitors.

While chairing the meeting of the Ministry of Interior’s Agency for Civil Affairs at his office on Sunday, Prince Mohammed instructed agency workers to provide special services to citizens throughout the Kingdom by relying on better investments in human capital through specialized training.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed also inaugurated the “Al-Mowathaf Badr” program targeting the deaf and hard of hearing, which focuses on providing immediate translation for the deaf.

He also launched a fleet of 32 fully equipped vehicles to serve provinces and villages where there are no Civil Affairs offices.

He also launched the issuance of the mobile bag equipped with the “Taqdeer” service and geared toward elderly and special needs individuals who are unable to visit Civil Affair offices in person.