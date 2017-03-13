Wanted terrorist killed in Qatif

JEDDAH: Saudi security forces killed the wanted terrorist, Waleed Al-Areed, who was involved in several crimes committed against security men and citizens in the town of Awwamiyya in Qatif.

Suspected terrorists opened fire on security men in the neighborhood of Al-Masawara in Awwamiyya, resulting in the killing of the wanted man and no injuries to any security men.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said security men were tracking down wanted criminals who had been hiding in homes abandoned by residents in the neighborhood of Al-Masawara.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, heavy fire occurred in the area from an unknown source, requiring security forces to respond. Wounded in the gunfire, Al-Areed was transferred to hospital, where he died.

Al-Turki said that security forces were relentless in pursuing all suspected criminals involved in promoting dissent in the Kingdom and jeopardizing the safety and security of citizens and residents. He also praised the ongoing close coordination between citizens, residents and security authorities in Qatif in order to identify and overcome those who wish to create instability.

Al-Areed was born in 1999 and had allegedly been involved in a number of crimes in Awwamiyya against security men, citizens, residents, security centers, and checkpoints. The ministry urged individuals with information about wanted criminals to report them to 990. Such information will be compensated per previously announced rewards.

The ministry announced two days ago that authorities also successfully killed wanted criminal Mustafa Abdullah Al-Madad in an exchange of gunfire in the neighborhood of Al-Shawkiyya in Qatif. Al-Madad was also wanted for his involvement in terrorist activities.

