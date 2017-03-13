Saudi deputy crown prince heads to US for official visit, set to meet Trump

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman left the Kingdom on Monday for the United States where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump, according to an official Royal Court statement.

Prince Mohammed, who will begin the official trip on Thursday, will meet Trump and senior US officials.

The deputy crown prince will discuss bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

In January, King Salman and the newly-installed US president discussed extensive coordination in combatting terrorism, establishing safe zones in Syria and deepening Saudi-American economic ties.