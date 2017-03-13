  • Search form

Art & Culture

What to do, where to do it: A handy guide to Dubai’s Art Season

Arab News |
Art Dubai 2017 features a line-up of performance art. (Photo courtesy: Manuel Pelmus & Alexandra Pirici)

DUBAI: As the world’s art glitterati descend upon the UAE for Art Dubai, the region’s largest art fair, visitors need not worry if they miss the creative event as it is one of a stellar line-up of upcoming cultural activities.
Supported by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Season is set to run from March to April 2017 and will feature more than 350 events for every art lover.
Here are the highlights of this year’s creative season.
SIKKA Art Fair
Located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood from the 11th to the 21st of March, the SIKKA Art Fair showcases the creativity of GCC artists as well as GCC-based artists from all over the globe. With visual arts, performing arts, music and film there is something for people of all ages to enjoy.
Art Dubai 2017
Art Dubai is dubbed the most global art fair in the world, according to organizers, with the 2017 edition hosting 93 galleries from 43 countries showcasing the works of more than 500 artists.
The 11th edition of Art Dubai takes place between March 15-18, 2017, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Design Days Dubai
Design Days Dubai is a fair dedicated to collectible furniture and objects presented by international and Middle East galleries.
The 6th edition of the fair is set to run between March 14-17 at Dubai Design District.
Dubai International Calligraphy Exhibition
The 9th edition of the bi-annual Dubai International Calligraphy Exhibition will take place at Wafi Shopping Center in Dubai and will celebrate the power and beauty of calligraphy. By offering workshops and exhibits, visitors will have opportunity to try their hand at this art form and discover its special position in Islamic heritage.
Sharjah Biennial 13
Running from March 10 – June 12, this year’s event is named “Tamawuj,” a noun in Arabic which is defined as a rising and falling in waves.
Sharjah Biennial is organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation and takes place across various venues in the in the city.

