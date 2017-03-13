Emirates flight diverted to London due to technical fault

DUBAI: An Emirates Airline A380 was diverted to London Sunday after experiencing a technical glitch shortly after takeoff.
Flight EK18 was traveling from Manchester to Dubai with an unspecified number of passengers onboard.
The A380 – the world’s largest commercial airliner – landed safely in London’s Heathrow airport at 3.01 p.m. local time where it was met by fire services.
In a statement, an Emirates spokesperson said: “Emirates flight EK 18 from Manchester to Dubai on 12 March was diverted to London Heathrow shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault.
“The aircraft landed safely at London Heathrow. Passengers will be disembarked and rebooked on alternate Emirates flights for their onward journey to Dubai.”
