  Parents forget newborn son in taxi at Dubai airport

Parents forget newborn son in taxi at Dubai airport

A Gulf family of tourists forgot their newborn baby in a taxi at Dubai airport. (Reuters)

DUBAI: A Gulf family of tourists forgot their newborn baby in a taxi at Dubai airport, police said on Sunday.

The parents called for a taxi to transport them from their hotel to Dubai International Airport and promptly forgot their son in the backseat, the Gulf News reported.

According to the police, the mother believed the son to be with the father while the father assumed the mother was carrying the infant.

They contacted Dubai Police who coordinated with the Roads and Transport Authority to locate the driver.

According to Col. Dr. Mubarak Saeed Salim, the taxi driver was unaware of the child in his back seat and was drinking tea in a cafeteria when he received the call.

“We asked the driver to check the car and he found the baby sleeping on the back seat of the car,” Col. Salim said.

The parents were reunited with their child at the airport.

