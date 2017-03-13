  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • King Salman says to consider Japan’s request to support Tokyo listing of Aramco

Saudi Arabia

King Salman says to consider Japan’s request to support Tokyo listing of Aramco

Kiyoshi Takenaka | Reuters |
King Salman talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. (REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool)
Saudi King Salman (right), escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reviews an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)
King Salman is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. (REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool)
King Salman is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a banquet at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. (AFP / POOL / Tomohiro Ohsumi)
4 photos

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked King Salman to support the listing of Saudi state oil giant Aramco shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a Japanese senior government official said on Monday.
King Salman said that the kingdom would look into the request because he wants Japanese investors to buy Aramco shares, the official said after the two leaders met.
Bourses in Asia and elsewhere are vying to win the $100 billion listing.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)

Related Articles

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked King Salman to support the listing of Saudi state oil giant Aramco shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a Japanese senior government official said on Monday.
King Salman said that the kingdom would look into the request because he wants Japanese investors to buy Aramco shares, the official said after the two leaders met.
Bourses in Asia and elsewhere are vying to win the $100 billion listing.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)

Tags: King Salman Asian Tour Japan Saudi Arabia King Salman Shinzo Abe Saudi Aramco Tokyo Stock Exchange

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman

JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah have arrested a Yemeni national accused of murdering the owner of a well-...

Saudi deputy crown prince heads to US for official visit, set to meet Trump

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman left the...

Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman
Saudi deputy crown prince heads to US for official visit, set to meet Trump
King Salman says to consider Japan’s request to support Tokyo listing of Aramco
Iraqi delegation in Riyadh for political, economic talks
Saudi envoy: King’s visit to Japan has paramount importance, significance
Wanted terrorist killed in Qatif
Latest News
Egyptian prosecutor allows for Mubarak release
UN expert fears Myanmar trying to depopulate Rohingya areas
Russia still has work to do to get ban lifted: WADA chief
Hadwin holds off Cantlay to win first US PGA title
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal shine at Indian Wells
Ramos strikes again as Madrid prospers from Barca hangover
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News