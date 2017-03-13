  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Scotland demands new independence vote before Brexit: Sturgeon

World

Scotland demands new independence vote before Brexit: Sturgeon

Elisabeth O’Leary | Reuters |
This file photo taken on September 26, 2016 shows Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), delivering her keynote address to delegates at the SNP Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon raised the possibility of a new independence referendum in autumn 2018 in a BBC interview aired on March 9, 2017. (AFP / Andy Buchanan)

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded a new Scottish independence referendum to be held in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union have become clear.
“If Scotland is to have a real choice — when the terms of Brexit are known but before it is too late to choose our own course — then that choice must be offered between the autumn of next year, 2018, and the spring of 2019,” Sturgeon, who heads Scotland’s pro-independence devolved government, told reporters.
The prospect of an independence vote in Scotland that could rip apart the United Kingdom just months before an EU exit would add a tumultuous twist to Brexit with uncertain consequences for the world’s fifth-largest economy.


British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the two-year process of taking the country out of the EU, something which was opposed by most Scots in last year’s Brexit vote.
Sturgeon has called for Scotland to be allowed to strike its own deal with the EU but on Monday she said her efforts had hit a “brick wall” in London.
The results of the June 23 Brexit referendum called the future of the UK into question because England and Wales voted to leave the EU but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.
Sterling rose after Sturgeon said the earliest date for a new Scottish independence referendum was in the autumn of next year. British government bond prices fell.
Scots rejected independence by 55-45 percent in a referendum in September 2014, though the vote energised Scottish politics and support for Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) has surged since then.

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded a new Scottish independence referendum to be held in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union have become clear.
“If Scotland is to have a real choice — when the terms of Brexit are known but before it is too late to choose our own course — then that choice must be offered between the autumn of next year, 2018, and the spring of 2019,” Sturgeon, who heads Scotland’s pro-independence devolved government, told reporters.
The prospect of an independence vote in Scotland that could rip apart the United Kingdom just months before an EU exit would add a tumultuous twist to Brexit with uncertain consequences for the world’s fifth-largest economy.


British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the two-year process of taking the country out of the EU, something which was opposed by most Scots in last year’s Brexit vote.
Sturgeon has called for Scotland to be allowed to strike its own deal with the EU but on Monday she said her efforts had hit a “brick wall” in London.
The results of the June 23 Brexit referendum called the future of the UK into question because England and Wales voted to leave the EU but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.
Sterling rose after Sturgeon said the earliest date for a new Scottish independence referendum was in the autumn of next year. British government bond prices fell.
Scots rejected independence by 55-45 percent in a referendum in September 2014, though the vote energised Scottish politics and support for Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) has surged since then.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN expert fears Myanmar trying to depopulate Rohingya areas

GENEVA: Myanmar may be using bureaucratic means to get rid of its Rohingya Muslim minority after...

Scotland demands new independence vote before Brexit: Sturgeon

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded a new Scottish...

UN expert fears Myanmar trying to depopulate Rohingya areas
Scotland demands new independence vote before Brexit: Sturgeon
Death toll in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide rises to 48
Wary of China, Duterte tells navy to build ‘structures’ east of Philippines
Pakistan census: A third sex, nine languages, many faiths
Old-time terrorist ‘Carlos the Jackal’ back on Paris trial
Latest News
Egyptian prosecutor allows for Mubarak release
UN expert fears Myanmar trying to depopulate Rohingya areas
Russia still has work to do to get ban lifted: WADA chief
Hadwin holds off Cantlay to win first US PGA title
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal shine at Indian Wells
Ramos strikes again as Madrid prospers from Barca hangover
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News