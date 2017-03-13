Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman

JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah have arrested a Yemeni national accused of murdering the owner of a well-known money exchange company at his home in Al-Rawdha district of the city.

The suspect and accomplices also stole SR11 million ($2.9 million) worth of different currencies from the home of Ahmad Saeed Al-Amoudi, the 57-year-old owner of Al-Amoudi Exchange.

The suspect, who used to work for the victim, who considered him a friend, killed him during a bogus ruqia (recitation of Quranic verses with the aim of recovery) the suspect performed.

The suspect strangled the victim during the ruqia. His accomplices then helped tie the victim up, put his body in a bag and left him in the house.

The suspect confessed, guided police to the stolen money, and told them about his accomplices, who are being searched for.

Forensic evidence showed that the victim died a few days before the corpse was found.

