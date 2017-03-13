  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 13 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman

Muhammad Al-Sulami |
Ahmad Saeed Al-Amoudi was killed at his home.
JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah have arrested a Yemeni national accused of murdering the owner of a well-known money exchange company at his home in Al-Rawdha district of the city.
The suspect and accomplices also stole SR11 million ($2.9 million) worth of different currencies from the home of Ahmad Saeed Al-Amoudi, the 57-year-old owner of Al-Amoudi Exchange.
The suspect, who used to work for the victim, who considered him a friend, killed him during a bogus ruqia (recitation of Quranic verses with the aim of recovery) the suspect performed.
The suspect strangled the victim during the ruqia. His accomplices then helped tie the victim up, put his body in a bag and left him in the house.
The suspect confessed, guided police to the stolen money, and told them about his accomplices, who are being searched for.
Forensic evidence showed that the victim died a few days before the corpse was found.
JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah have arrested a Yemeni national accused of murdering the owner of a well-known money exchange company at his home in Al-Rawdha district of the city.
The suspect and accomplices also stole SR11 million ($2.9 million) worth of different currencies from the home of Ahmad Saeed Al-Amoudi, the 57-year-old owner of Al-Amoudi Exchange.
The suspect, who used to work for the victim, who considered him a friend, killed him during a bogus ruqia (recitation of Quranic verses with the aim of recovery) the suspect performed.
The suspect strangled the victim during the ruqia. His accomplices then helped tie the victim up, put his body in a bag and left him in the house.
The suspect confessed, guided police to the stolen money, and told them about his accomplices, who are being searched for.
Forensic evidence showed that the victim died a few days before the corpse was found.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman

JEDDAH: Police in Jeddah have arrested a Yemeni national accused of murdering the owner of a well-...

Saudi deputy crown prince heads to US for official visit, set to meet Trump

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman left the...

Jeddah police arrest killer of businessman
Saudi deputy crown prince heads to US for official visit, set to meet Trump
King Salman says to consider Japan’s request to support Tokyo listing of Aramco
Iraqi delegation in Riyadh for political, economic talks
Saudi envoy: King’s visit to Japan has paramount importance, significance
Wanted terrorist killed in Qatif
Latest News
Egyptian prosecutor allows for Mubarak release
UN expert fears Myanmar trying to depopulate Rohingya areas
Russia still has work to do to get ban lifted: WADA chief
Hadwin holds off Cantlay to win first US PGA title
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal shine at Indian Wells
Ramos strikes again as Madrid prospers from Barca hangover
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News