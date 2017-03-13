  • Search form

Corporate News

Traders Lane to be the ultimate online shopping hub

ARAB NEWS
Gone are the days when online shopping was all about conventional products that do not satisfy customers’ retail therapy appetite. With the emergence of digital platforms such as Traders Lane, a unique shopping experience is just a click away. Traders Lane curates exclusive products by regional and international brands to cater for all tastes, age groups and genders.
The recently launched Dubai-based website was created by a British duo, after observing a gap in the local market for tailor-made options and products that can be customized by shoppers for that personal touch.
The website offers unique merchandise under various categories such as: Homeware, health and beauty, fashion and personalized gifts. From dazzling candles by Wallace and Co., healthy Detox Delight bundles, quirky gifts by Ban.do, luxury handmade items by Glassing to grooming treats for men, there is something for everyone.
The team at Traders Lane assess each brand carefully before adding to the line up on the website, which makes it a one-of-a-kind combination of both artisanal gifts and big name brands.
Multinational brands also feature on Traders Lane, such as Monsoon, Ted Baker, Grown Alchemist, Tangle Teezer and The Organic Pharmacy.
The website is introducing value-added services like personal shopping and contemporary wish lists that can be shared with your loved ones. For more information visit: www.traders-lane.com
