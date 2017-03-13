  • Search form

Corporate News

Zain Saudi Arabia to get first MBB project in rural areas

ARAB NEWS |
Sultan Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither
Zain Saudi Arabia will be awarded the first high-speed Mobile Broadband (MBB) project for rural areas, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced.
Once implemented, the project will ensure high-speed MBB services to rural areas in the Kingdom.
The first stage, to be be handled by Zain Saudi Arabia, will serve more than 140,000 people in 13 provinces.
Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, chairman of the board of directors of Zain Saudi Arabia, thanked Mohammed Al-Suwaiyel, minister of communications and information technology and Abdulaziz Al-Rwais, governor of CITC.
He highlighted the trust shown by the CITC in choosing Zain, emphasizing that the company’s heavy investment in its network infrastructure will enable it to adopt the latest and most advanced technologies in this project.
Sultan Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, chief technology officer at Zain Saudi Arabia, said: “This project will be handled with the utmost commitment and highest priority. It is well known that providing MBB services all over the country is one of the strategic objectives of the sector in the National Transformation Program 2020.”
He added that Zain would work to play its role in achieving the country’s Vision 2030, cooperating with all related sectors to implement initiatives “that will bring us closer to our goals.”
