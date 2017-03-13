Mobily Business partners with Machinestalk

Mobily Business, the company’s business unit, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Machinestalk, a pioneer IoT (Internet of Things) company.

Ismail Alghamdi, chief business officer, Mobily, signed the deal with Nawaf Alshalani, managing director, Machinestalk, last week.

Under the agreement, Mobily Business will provide smart and innovative products such as fleet and asset management services to the government and private sectors.

The agreement reflects Mobily’s efforts in developing business sector services in the Kingdom by collaborating with national companies to provide the latest digital and technological solutions and continue its IoT innovations.

Alghamdi said: “Our investments toward expansion in IoT solutions comply with the Mobily Business strategy and the ongoing efforts to support digital transformation and develop the telecommunication and IT market to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Services and IoT solutions that use technology to achieve operational efficiency and cost reduction will be available under the agreement. Fleet management services will allow customers the ability to manage and monitor company vehicles anytime and anywhere. Other features include prior alert management, whereby customers will receive alerts when a vehicle crosses defined area zones or over speeds, and about maintenance schedules and vehicle drivers.

Mobily Business is depending on highly efficient infrastructure to provide these innovative services. Its data centers around the country are managed by specialized technical staff, which is why Mobily’s telecom and IT solutions are always ranked at the top regionally.

