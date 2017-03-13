110 health facilities added to Tawuniya’s network

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has signed an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) to provide services in 110 MoH-affiliated health care facilities approved by the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI).

The move will provide comprehensive health care services to a large number of beneficiaries.

The agreement was signed in the Health Ministry’s head office in Riyadh by Okab Munahi Aboud, general supervisor of health economics, and Omar Abdulrahman Al-Mahmood, Tawuniya vice president (Medical & Takaful Insurance).

This agreement aims to promote public sector participation in health care. It also seeks to improve performance and investment efficiency in the health care field as well as to ensure high-quality health care services. According to this agreement, Tawuniya will cover medical services for insured citizens and residents enabling them to benefit from a large network of medical centers and hospitals affiliated to the ministry.

The partnership with the public health care sector will accelerate the development of the financial process and the health care insurance, said Al-Mahmood of Tawuniya. He added that it would provide a conducive atmosphere to enhance the performance of health care providers.

“This agreement is aligned with the National Transformation Program and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It seeks to enhance partnership between the private and public health care sectors to provide financial resources and raise the effectiveness of health care services. This move will also provide treatment for a large number of beneficiaries by increasing the capacity to cover the demand for medical services. Especially in areas where private hospitals do not exist, there will be more reliance on public hospitals and this will get us closer to our customers by providing additional services and options for them,” he said.

