GE to set up shop at Dubai South Aerospace Supply Chain

Dubai South and GE Aviation (NYSE: GE) have inked a deal to set up MRO operations at the Aviation District Aerospace Supply Chain Facility.

The global provider of commercial and military jet engines, as well as avionics and mechanical systems, GE Aviation, GE’s aviation business, has an extensive global service network to support these products. The company is a crucial addition to fulfilling Dubai South’s bid to create a comprehensive aviation ecosystem, designed to service the aerospace industry.

The Aerospace Supply Chain Facility at Dubai South’s Aviation District is also in line with the focus of the Dubai Industrial Strategy, launched last June, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, which aims to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world and contributes to raising the industrial value of this growing sector.

Khalifa Al-Zaffin, executive chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “We are delighted to welcome GE as part of the swiftly growing aerospace supply chain at Dubai South. With global industry leaders, such as GE, deciding to set up operations we are steps closer in fulfilling our strategic vision of building an ecosystem dedicated to the aviation industry.

“A pioneering model that leverages its proximity to Al Maktoum International airport, the Aviation District is creating a comprehensive platform that will bring together advanced aerospace products and MRO service innovation through partnerships with leading aerospace companies, as well as educational and training academies, with the aim of capturing new opportunities and demonstrating the strategic viability of Dubai South,” added Al-Zaffin.

Dalya Al-Muthanna, president and CEO, GE Gulf said: “The opening of this facility is a milestone for both GE Aviation, as well the Gulf region. The high technology maintenance work that will be performed at the new facility shows that the Middle East can truly be a hub for aviation activity. Historically, we have serviced our customers including Emirates and Etihad on-site at their locations. We will continue to do this as we always have; this facility is about global growth, and bringing engines from outside the UAE into the country for repair.”

Dubai South and GE Aviation (NYSE: GE) have inked a deal to set up MRO operations at the Aviation District Aerospace Supply Chain Facility.

The global provider of commercial and military jet engines, as well as avionics and mechanical systems, GE Aviation, GE’s aviation business, has an extensive global service network to support these products. The company is a crucial addition to fulfilling Dubai South’s bid to create a comprehensive aviation ecosystem, designed to service the aerospace industry.

The Aerospace Supply Chain Facility at Dubai South’s Aviation District is also in line with the focus of the Dubai Industrial Strategy, launched last June, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, which aims to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world and contributes to raising the industrial value of this growing sector.

Khalifa Al-Zaffin, executive chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “We are delighted to welcome GE as part of the swiftly growing aerospace supply chain at Dubai South. With global industry leaders, such as GE, deciding to set up operations we are steps closer in fulfilling our strategic vision of building an ecosystem dedicated to the aviation industry.

“A pioneering model that leverages its proximity to Al Maktoum International airport, the Aviation District is creating a comprehensive platform that will bring together advanced aerospace products and MRO service innovation through partnerships with leading aerospace companies, as well as educational and training academies, with the aim of capturing new opportunities and demonstrating the strategic viability of Dubai South,” added Al-Zaffin.

Dalya Al-Muthanna, president and CEO, GE Gulf said: “The opening of this facility is a milestone for both GE Aviation, as well the Gulf region. The high technology maintenance work that will be performed at the new facility shows that the Middle East can truly be a hub for aviation activity. Historically, we have serviced our customers including Emirates and Etihad on-site at their locations. We will continue to do this as we always have; this facility is about global growth, and bringing engines from outside the UAE into the country for repair.”