  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 30 sec ago

You are here

Offbeat

Obama books to be published worldwide

AP |
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. (AFP)
NEW YORK: The publishing of the upcoming books by Barack and Michelle Obama will be a global event.
Penguin Random House announced Monday that it has lined up publishers from Ireland to South Africa for the two books, to be released by the Crown imprint in the US and Canada.
Titles and release dates have not been announced.
The advance from Penguin Random House for the former president and first lady, whose popularity extends well beyond the US, is widely believed to be tens of millions of dollars.
Penguin Random House acquired the books jointly last month.
The publisher has Spanish-language editions planned for Spain, Mexico and several countries in South America. English editions will come out in the United Kingdom, Australia, India and elsewhere. Deals for other countries are still pending.
NEW YORK: The publishing of the upcoming books by Barack and Michelle Obama will be a global event.
Penguin Random House announced Monday that it has lined up publishers from Ireland to South Africa for the two books, to be released by the Crown imprint in the US and Canada.
Titles and release dates have not been announced.
The advance from Penguin Random House for the former president and first lady, whose popularity extends well beyond the US, is widely believed to be tens of millions of dollars.
Penguin Random House acquired the books jointly last month.
The publisher has Spanish-language editions planned for Spain, Mexico and several countries in South America. English editions will come out in the United Kingdom, Australia, India and elsewhere. Deals for other countries are still pending.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Jolie to visit Turkey for Syrian refugee drama

JEDDAH: US actress Angelina Jolie will soon visit Gaziantep, a province in south-central Turkey, to...

SNL enlists Scarlett Johansson to skewer Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON: The biting humor of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at another Trump this week — first...

Jolie to visit Turkey for Syrian refugee drama
SNL enlists Scarlett Johansson to skewer Ivanka Trump
Obama books to be published worldwide
Ed Sheeran to guest star on ‘Game of Thrones’
Parents forget newborn son in taxi at Dubai airport
Trump under fire for ninth golf course visit in seven weeks
Latest News
Three Gulf mosques win architecture award
Asir governor to inaugurate Bisha projects worth more than SR2bn
‘Moderation award’ entry open to Saudis, foreign residents
‘Bareh’ helps productive Madinah families compete in local market
2,500 Kazakh pilgrims to perform Haj this year
New Saudi WTO representative presents credentials
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News