Exercise, weight loss key in fight against diabetes: Expert

RIYADH: Reducing obesity and regular physical exercise are key in the fight against diabetes, a visiting Danish expert said here on Thursday.

Frederik Kier of the global health care company Novo Nordisk was speaking to Arab News during a break in an educator course for 52 Saudi pharmacists at the National Diabetes Center in Riyadh.

Located in the heart of Riyadh, the National Diabetes Center is a non-profit partnership between Novo Nordisk and the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine in the capital.

The training course included a general introduction to diabetes and the latest guidelines on how to control it.

Kier explained that physical exercise, a good diet, the right medicines and proper rest are especially important for those suffering from diabetes.

“I am glad (about) our collaboration with the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine; we are raising awareness about diabetes,” Kier said.

“It is unfortunate that our business here is a reflection (of) a high prevalence rate of diabetes, not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the whole Gulf region,” stressed the expert. He also confirmed his company’s commitment to invest heavily on research and development to find more effective drugs to enable diabetics to lead a better life.

The Novo Nordisk executive said his company is also working on an effective drug that will make a difference in helping people lose weight.

Dr. Saud Al-Hassan, the head of the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine in Riyadh, explained the role of the National Diabetes Center in providing educational and training services to the health care community to unite efforts against diabetes.

High obesity rates in the Gulf are linked to the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in the region.

Statistics and studies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states indicate that diabetes is reaching epidemic proportions. According to an estimation by the International Diabetes Federation in 2015, people with diabetes amount to 20 percent of the population in many states.

According to a 2013 report by the Saudi Health Ministry, about 25 percent of Saudis are diabetics and the figure may rise further because of obesity and lifestyle.

