New Saudi WTO representative presents credentials

RIYADH: Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini, who was appointed the Kingdom’s permanent representative at the World Trade Organization (WTO), submitted his credentials to Director-General Roberto Azevedo at its headquarters in Geneva on Friday.

Al-Hussaini pledged to contribute to maintaining stability among member states and enhance the growth of the global economy.

He said trade and investment policies, as well as promoting access to world markets and improving the investment environment, are salient features in realizing Saudi Vision 2030.

He added that increasing growth, improving standards of living and working for the welfare of Saudi citizens will help develop the national economy.

Azevedo underlined the Kingdom's leading regional and global roles as a key WTO and G-20 member.

Al-Hussaini was a member of the Saudi negotiation team for joining the WTO, and has occupied several important positions in the government and private sectors. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the American University in Washington.

