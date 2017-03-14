Cabinet praises king’s efforts to develop ties with friendly countries

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif thanked King Salman for his efforts to develop Saudi relations with friendly countries.

Briefing a Cabinet session Monday at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh under his chairmanship, the crown prince also expressed optimism over the outcome of the king’s visit to Japan in view of strong bilateral relations.

On developments in Islamic and Arab countries, the Cabinet appreciated resolutions issued at the 147th session of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, especially regarding the role of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in support of legitimacy in Yemen, the resumption of the peace process, stopping the war and restoring the Yemeni state.

The Cabinet also praised resolutions regarding the role of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works in providing aid to the Yemeni people.

The Arab foreign ministers condemned unilateral measures taken by rebels in Yemen, their violations against the Yemeni people, and continued Iranian intervention, which violates the security and stability of Yemen.

The Cabinet appreciated the full commitment of the ministers to the Arab peace initiative and the need to empower the Palestinian people to achieve their rights.

At the global level, the Cabinet condemned terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Mali, and expressed full support for those countries.

Locally, the Cabinet appreciated the patronage of the crown prince of the closing session of the second tactical training exercises, and his launching of the Mohammed bin Naif Center for Special Operations and Developed Applications in Madinah.

The exercises, by security forces from different sectors, reaffirm their high professionalism and keenness toward security, serving Haj pilgrims and protecting the homeland, its citizens and residents against aggressors, the Cabinet said.

It affirmed that allowing a group of detainees involved in security cases to have their bachelor’s degrees, and to proceed to master’s or diploma programs, embodies the Saudi leadership’s keenness to educate and reform detainees, respect human rights and fight extremism and terrorism.

The Cabinet appreciated the great efforts undertaken by security forces to track and arrest those involved in terrorist crimes against citizens, security men, and public and private properties. It stressed zero tolerance for any acts that may be detrimental to security or public order.

The Cabinet expressed hope that the upcoming visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US next Thursday will yield good results in light of close bilateral relations.

The Cabinet thanked King Salman, the crown prince and deputy crown prince for their support of culture and knowledge, citing the Riyadh Intentional Book Fair, which the Cabinet said embodies Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.

