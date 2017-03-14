  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment

Offbeat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment

Arab News |
Twitter is heating up this week as users react to Kellyanne Conway’s comments. (AP)

DUBAI: Twitter is heating up this week as users react to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s comments that people are being spied upon by “microwaves that turn into cameras.”
During an interview with the Bergen County Record on Sunday, Conway was asked about Trump’s claim that previous president Barack Obama ordered a wiretapping of his communication.
“Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?” the interviewer asks Conway.
She replies: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their — certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways, and microwaves that turn into cameras, etc., so we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”
Conway later went on to clarify that she did not believe Trump was being surveilled through a microwave in another interview but, according to Twitter users, the damage was done.
Users have been posting comedic images, taking jibes at Conway.

“The microwave is the leader but these guys are pretty clever too. Be vigilant,” one user tweeted with an images of various kitchen appliances.
“The clock on my microwave hasn’t been set to a time in years. I assume it’s cause the FBI always knows the time,” another user posted.

DUBAI: Twitter is heating up this week as users react to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s comments that people are being spied upon by “microwaves that turn into cameras.”
During an interview with the Bergen County Record on Sunday, Conway was asked about Trump’s claim that previous president Barack Obama ordered a wiretapping of his communication.
“Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?” the interviewer asks Conway.
She replies: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their — certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways, and microwaves that turn into cameras, etc., so we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”
Conway later went on to clarify that she did not believe Trump was being surveilled through a microwave in another interview but, according to Twitter users, the damage was done.
Users have been posting comedic images, taking jibes at Conway.

“The microwave is the leader but these guys are pretty clever too. Be vigilant,” one user tweeted with an images of various kitchen appliances.
“The clock on my microwave hasn’t been set to a time in years. I assume it’s cause the FBI always knows the time,” another user posted.

Tags: Kellyanne Conway United States Donald Trump Twitter

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Disney shelves ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Malaysia after cuts

KUALA LUMPUR: Disney has indefinitely postponed the opening of its film “Beauty and the Beast” in...

Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment

DUBAI: Twitter is heating up this week as users react to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s...

Disney shelves ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Malaysia after cuts
Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment
Jolie to visit Turkey for Syrian refugee drama
SNL enlists Scarlett Johansson to skewer Ivanka Trump
Obama books to be published worldwide
Ed Sheeran to guest star on ‘Game of Thrones’
Latest News
Ex-Chelsea star Essien joins Indonesia’s Persib
Venezuela rallies past Italy 4-3 to reach 2nd round of WBC
Versteeg hits shootout winner, Flames get 10th straight win
Spurs draw level with Warriors at the top
More than 30 cars involved in Chicago pileup
Women to constitute 28% of Saudi Arabia's work force by 2020
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News