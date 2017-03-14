Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment

DUBAI: Twitter is heating up this week as users react to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s comments that people are being spied upon by “microwaves that turn into cameras.”

During an interview with the Bergen County Record on Sunday, Conway was asked about Trump’s claim that previous president Barack Obama ordered a wiretapping of his communication.

“Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?” the interviewer asks Conway.

She replies: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their — certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways, and microwaves that turn into cameras, etc., so we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

Conway later went on to clarify that she did not believe Trump was being surveilled through a microwave in another interview but, according to Twitter users, the damage was done.

Users have been posting comedic images, taking jibes at Conway.



#KellyanneConway the microwave is the leader but these guys are pretty clever too. Be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/eKwfWZOglH — Mrs. Brown (@MrsBrow60210191) March 13, 2017

The clock on my microwave hasn't been set to a time in years. I assume it's cause the FBI always knows the time. #KellyanneConway pic.twitter.com/7wyOiPEtjb — O General My General (@rideatdawn) March 13, 2017

Me to Microwave: Hey, you've been my cook for a long time so I hate to ask, but #KellyanneConway said you are a government spy?



Microwave: pic.twitter.com/w6B0ftQHQB — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) March 13, 2017

