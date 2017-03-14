  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot

World

Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot

Associated Press |
This file photograph taken on October 31, 2016, shows an Afghan boy, who was held as a child sex slave, sitting at a restaurant in a unidentified location in Afghanistan. Afghan officials on Tuesday said that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public. (AFP file photo)
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public.
The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.
Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.
District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.
Taliban spokesmen could not be immediately reached for comment. Incidents of public punishment by the Taliban are common, especially in areas under their control.
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public.
The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.
Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.
District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.
Taliban spokesmen could not be immediately reached for comment. Incidents of public punishment by the Taliban are common, especially in areas under their control.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal...

Flights canceled, schools shut as blizzard rolls into northeast US

NEW YORK/BOSTON: Snow began blanketing northeastern United States on Tuesday as a winter storm...

Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot
Flights canceled, schools shut as blizzard rolls into northeast US
Watch: Women defend Muslims from abuse on New York subway
EU warns Erdogan as Turkey-Netherlands crisis deepens
Fillon battles to bury scandals before date with judges
Pence to tour Asia next month amid security crises
Latest News
Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot
Female Iraqi MP calls on government to encourage polygamy
Flights canceled, schools shut as blizzard rolls into northeast US
Watch: Women defend Muslims from abuse on New York subway
Twitter reacts hilariously to Kellyanne Conway’s microwave comment
Turks stab oranges, drink juice in anti-Dutch protest
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News