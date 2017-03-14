Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief’s hand, foot

This file photograph taken on October 31, 2016, shows an Afghan boy, who was held as a child sex slave, sitting at a restaurant in a unidentified location in Afghanistan. Afghan officials on Tuesday said that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public. (AFP file photo)

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public.

The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.

Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.

District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.

Taliban spokesmen could not be immediately reached for comment. Incidents of public punishment by the Taliban are common, especially in areas under their control.

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public.

The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.

Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.

District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.

Taliban spokesmen could not be immediately reached for comment. Incidents of public punishment by the Taliban are common, especially in areas under their control.