Saudi Arabia

Emperor of Japan receives King Salman

Japanese Emperor Akihito receiving King Salman at the Emperor's Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. (SPA)
King Salman viewing the Daisy High Medal conferred on him by the Emperor of Japan on Tuesday in Tokyo. (SPA)
TOKYO: Emperor Akihito of Japan conferred on King Salman a Daisy High Medal during a reception at the emperor’s palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.
The Saudi Press Agency said the medal was in appreciation of King Salman’s role as “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The emperor also hosted a special luncheon in honor of King Salman, who arrived in Japan on Sunday on the fourth leg of a seven-nation month-long tour.
On Monday, the King met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks focused on ways to further strengthen strategic as well as economic bilateral ties.
Abe has sought the king’s support for the listing of Saudi Aramco on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The two sides also agreed to launch a feasibility study on setting up special economic zones in Saudi Arabia to attract Japanese investments by easing regulations and customs procedures.
King Salman and his delegation will fly to China on Wednesday.

